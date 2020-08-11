Indian Railways on Tuesday clarified that all regular passenger trains, which were earlier suspended till 12 August in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, are to remain suspended "until further notice."

However, the national transporter stated that all 230 Special Trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate.

Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on limited basis only on the requisition of state government, will also continue to run.

The occupancy of special trains is being monitored on regular basis. Additional special trains may be run based on the requirement.

However, all other regular trains and suburban trains run before lockdown, will remain suspended for the time being, stated an official release.

In terms of Shramik Special train operations, the national transporter last months said a total of 4,165 Shramik Special trains were operated from 1 May to 9 July and ferried over 63 lakh people to their home states amid pandemic and that all existing demand for such trains were fully met till the mentioned date.

“The last Shramik Special train ran on July 9 and with that we presume that we have met the demand of the states regarding these trains. However, if there is more such demand, we will run these services again,¨ Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said in an online press conference earlier.

All regular train services were cancelled since 25 March when the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic began. The IRCTC has suspended advance reservation for regular train services from 15 April 15.

While 30 Rajdhani-like AC trains were started initially, the IRCTC began 200 more trains since 1 June.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via