Regular trains cancelled until 12 August, special trains to continue: Railways

New Delhi: In the wake of pandemic, all regular time-tabled passenger services, including Mail/Express trains, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled until 12 August, the Railway Board said on Thursday.

"It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020," the Railway Board said in a statement.

Also, all the tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains from 1 July-12 August stand cancelled.

"It has also been decided that all the tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for the journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled and full refund will be generated," said the Railway Board.

However, the 230 special trains that have been put in motion during the lockdown will continue to run, the national transporter said. Special Rajdhani and Special Mail/Express services were strated on 12 May and 1 June, respectively.

Earlier this week, the Indian Railways has decided to provide a full refund for all regular train tickets booked before or on 14 April, 2020. Bookings of a regular train ticket for a date 120 days after 14 April, 2020, will be cancelled and IRCTC will initiate a full refund automatically.

All regular train services were cancelled since 25 March when the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic began. The IRCTC has suspended advance reservation for regular train services from 15 April 15.

While 30 Rajdhani-like AC trains were started initially, the IRCTC began 200 more trains since 1 June.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated