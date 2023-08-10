Regulate digital devices to protect health data, says Par Panel

Regulate digital devices to protect health data, says Par Panel1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 10:41 PM IST
The report said that there is huge volume of data generation through such devices and pointed out its concern over lack of provision of data security of patients in the Medical Device Policy.
New Delhi: There is an urgent need to regulate digital devices and wearable such as ‘smart watches’ to protect health data of people, stated Parliamentary standing committee report on health tabled in the monsoon session which discusses medical devices, regulations and control.