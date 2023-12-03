News
Why we don’t get enough piped gas for cooking
Summary
- Currently, there are only around 10 million piped gas connections compared with over 290 million cylinder gas users. The government aims to take the number of piped bas connections to 125 million by 2030.
New Delhi: The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) may recommend a specific allocation of natural gas used for cooking, said two people with knowledge of the plan.
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more