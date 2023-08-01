New Delhi: With a spurt in sale of over-the counter ophthalmic drops due to sudden outbreak of conjunctivitis cases across India; state drug regulators have strictly advised the chemist associations to avoid such sales in the absence of prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

Drug regulators have also asked the pharmacies to keep records of such sales, failing with stringent action will be taken against them.

Ophthalmic solutions refer to a wide range of lubricating eye products which are often used to relieve dryness and irritation in eyes, and if not taken under the guidance of a doctor can damage eyes.

According to pharma industry reports, eye-drop and lubricants market size is estimated to reach $ 24.3 billion by 2027, on a compound annual growth rate of 4.7%.

In one such advisory, Delhi’s drug regulator KR Chawla, has said that incidences of conjunctivitis cases have been rising during the rainy season. There is likelihood that the number of such cases may increase in pre-post monsoon season which is to be monitored very strictly.

“Retail chemists are, therefore, advised not to indulge in the over-the-counter sale of eye/ ophthalmic preparations containing antibiotics and or steroids with the immediate effect till further directions. They are advised to keep the records of stocks of eye drops used in the treatment of eye flu. Stringent action will be taken against retail chemist, if found flouting the advice," said Chawla in a communication to chemist association reviewed by Mint.

Chawla told Mint that they are monitoring the situation on the ground as there should not be misuse of antibiotics.

Similar, advisory is being issued by the drug controller of the other states/UTs like UP, Haryana, Maharastra keeping the outbreak situation within their jurisdiction.

(Dr) Jeewan Singh Titiyal, professor of ophthalmology and Chief of RP Eye Center at AIIMS (Delhi) said, “There is an outbreak like situation of Conjunctivitis or eye flu this year across the country. At AIIMS, we are seeing significant increases in cases and more than 100 patients per day. This is a viral infection and this year we had extreme rains, floods, humid conditions. Hygiene level has also gone down. What needs to be done is that people need to avoid touching their eyes and consult a doctor if they have itching and redness in their eyes. People should not use any ophthalmic solution without the recommendation of the doctor and use goggles if infected as it curbs the transmission of the virus."

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Virology at Pune has started to collect samples from the positive cases to examine the situation. According to the scientists at NIV, multiple clusters have been formed across the country leading to the outbreak like situation.

Dr Sanjiv Gupta, Director and Sr Eye Surgeon, i Care Centre, New Delhi said that during the previous 2-3 years, people were taking more precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which might have helped in reducing the spread of conjunctivitis. ENDS