Regulators crackdown on sale of drops without prescription2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 12:39 AM IST
Amid conjunctivitis outbreak, drug regulators direct pharmacies to stop eye drop solution sales without prescription, maintain sale records
New Delhi: With a spurt in sale of over-the counter ophthalmic drops due to sudden outbreak of conjunctivitis cases across India; state drug regulators have strictly advised the chemist associations to avoid such sales in the absence of prescription from a registered medical practitioner.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×