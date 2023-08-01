Regulators crackdown on sale of drops without prescription

(Dr) Jeewan Singh Titiyal, professor of ophthalmology and Chief of RP Eye Center at AIIMS (Delhi) said, “There is an outbreak like situation of Conjunctivitis or eye flu this year across the country. At AIIMS, we are seeing significant increases in cases and more than 100 patients per day. This is a viral infection and this year we had extreme rains, floods, humid conditions. Hygiene level has also gone down. What needs to be done is that people need to avoid touching their eyes and consult a doctor if they have itching and redness in their eyes. People should not use any ophthalmic solution without the recommendation of the doctor and use goggles if infected as it curbs the transmission of the virus."

