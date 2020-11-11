Regulators moot ways to cut educational loss during academic session 2020-21

NEW DELHI : Institutions and education regulators are looking at ways to increase the learning hours, cut vacations across colleges and universities to make up for the educational loss of the students due to covid-induced disruptions in the country. First year classes at technical schools and online courses are set to begin in December, at least 2-4 months late.

“As we all are aware, that the country is going through a national emergency that has been prolonged due to the extended outbreak of covid-19. Due to prolonged emergent conditions in the country and requests from various state governments and ongoing admission process of llT's and NIT's, the council has extended the last date of admission to first year engineering courses (UG and Diploma lateral entry) to 30th November, 2020. Accordingly, last date of commencement of classes of first year is 01.12.2020," All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has written to the professional education institutions.

First year classes at technical schools usually start in July, but since admission tests like JEE were delayed due to the pandemic, such a move was required.

The technical education regulator, however, has not given this concession to management schools under its jurisdiction and has asked them to continue with their academic calendar without waiting till December.

Similarly, higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notification underlining that it has received several representations from the colleges and universities. Based on such appeals, “UGC has extended the last date for completion of admission process in ODL (open and distance learning) and online mode for September-October academic session of 2020 from 31 October to 30th November."

First year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses are unlikely to get a summer vacation to accommodate the learning loss and recover from the delay in the beginning of the academic session in 2020, a government official said.

General colleges and universities where classes for freshly enrolled students have already started or are scheduled to begin later this month, have been given a revised academic calendar. Their first-semester assessment will take place during March. The second semester will commence from April first week and the exams will be held in August.

This means, academic year of these students will commence by end August or early September -- a month and half late in 2021. “The loss of months and admission season delay in 2020 will have a cascading impact on the freshly admitted students, which comprise 25-40% of the college enrolments," said a second government official who declined to be named adding that UGC has asked colleges to allow students take a full refund if they cancel their admission in one college and go to another due to several factors including choice of subjects they wish to pursue.

Besides, the UGC has also advised the colleges and universities to increase learning hours per day or hold classes six days a week instead of five to make up for the shortfall and maintain social distance. “Teaching hours in a day may be extended, as per requirements of the institution…six-day schedule may be followed so that classes can be conducted in phases and the seating arrangement be made keeping in view the requirements of physical distancing," the UGC has informed institutions.

