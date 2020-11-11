Regulators moot ways to cut educational loss during academic session 2020-21

“As we all are aware, that the country is going through a national emergency that has been prolonged due to the extended outbreak of covid-19. Due to prolonged emergent conditions in the country and requests from various state governments and ongoing admission process of llT's and NIT's, the council has extended the last date of admission to first year engineering courses (UG and Diploma lateral entry) to 30th November, 2020. Accordingly, last date of commencement of classes of first year is 01.12.2020," All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has written to the professional education institutions.