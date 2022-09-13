Regulators need to align with the changes the country is witnessing: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the regulating institutions of India need to align with the changes the country is witnessing. She asserted that regulators will have to be ahead of the times as regulations cannot be after the damage is done. She was addressing the audience as the keynote speaker at the release of book titled Recalibrate: Changing Paradigm at the Delhi School of Economics.

