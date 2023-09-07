Regulatory framework for valuers to be strengthened: MCA2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:16 PM IST
The authorities have been trying to improve the outcome of bankruptcy resolution so that creditors are able to nurse back companies in distress to financial health as quickly as possible
New Delhi: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in its monthly update, has said that it will continue to bolster the regulatory guidelines for professionals tasked with valuing the assets of struggling companies. The ministry emphasized the crucial role of accurate valuations in determining whether an insolvent business should be revived or liquidated.