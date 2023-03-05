Regulatory ire on insolvency professionals over breaches3 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Experts said IBBI orders indicate a drive against violations in how rescues are attempted
New Delhi: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has sent a strong message to professionals who have allegedly erred while steering sinking companies through the bankruptcy resolution process by taking action against a dozen such officials since January.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×