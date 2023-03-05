Regulatory ire on insolvency professionals over breaches

Experts also said there might be a case for the regulator to be more lenient in certain cases. Anoop Rawat, partner (insolvency and bankruptcy) at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., said the Supreme court had observed earlier that there should be room for experimentation in bankruptcy resolution given that IBC is a new law. “So, when resolution professionals, who are under pressure to maintain businesses in distress as going concerns, take difficult decisions depending on the facts and circumstances of the case in consultation with the committee of creditors based on what is commercially wise, leniency should be observed. They also need to be encouraged to continue in the insolvency resolution profession," Rawat said. Otherwise, it will be hard to attract talent to this profession, he said.