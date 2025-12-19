Regulatory paradox: Why capping UPI transactions might hurt the ecosystem
Shayan Ghosh , Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 19 Dec 2025, 05:00 am IST
Summary
The National Payments Corp. of India faces an uphill battle in its quest to cap any single UPI app's market share at 30% by December 2026.
Mumbai: A plan by the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) to restrict an app to a little over a third of the overall transactions on fast payments platform UPI by the end of 2026 is a tough ask, regulators and financial sector experts said.
