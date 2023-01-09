Rehman Rahi, Kashmir's first Jnanpith awardee passes away at 98

Rehman Rahi, Kashmir's first Jnanpith awardee passes away at 982 min read . 05:43 PM IST
- Rahi also received Sahitya Akademi Award in 1961 for his collection of poems called 'Nawroz-i-Saba'
Professor Rehman Rahi, renowned poet and Kashmir's first Jnanpith awardee took his last breath in the early hours on Monday at his residence in the Nowshera area of Kashmir. At the time of his death, the globally acclaimed poet was 98 years old.
Rahi wrote several beautiful poems and also translated the works of many renowned poets of other languages into Kashmiri. In 2007, he received the highest literary award in the country, the Jnanpith award for his collection 'Siyah Rood Jaeren Manz' (In Black Drizzle).
Earlier, in the year 2000, the poet was also honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award.
Many noted personalities mourned the death of the poet with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir , Manoj Sinha terming it the “end of an era".
"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Jnanpith awardee Prof Rehman Rahi, one of the most influential poets in Kashmiri in recent times. His passing marks the end of an era. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and well-wishers," Sinha said in a tweet.
Rahi received Sahitya Akademi Award in 1961 for his collection of poems called 'Nawroz-i-Saba'. Dina Nath Naadim's influence was evident in his initial works and the poet also worked towards translating the works of Baba Farid into Kashmiri.
"Saddened to hear about the sad demise of towering literary personality and Gyanpeeth Awardee Jinab Rehman Rahi sb. In his death, Kashmiri Literature and society have been left with a void that can never be filled. My condolences to the family," she tweeted.
"Rehman Rahi was one of the most outstanding figures in Kashmiri literature. His creative brilliance found expression in various genres of literature. His works reflect the cultural and political vicissitudes of Kashmir. They'll continue to influence young bards and writers. Deep condolences" tweeted CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami.
(With inputs from PTI)
