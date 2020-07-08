Reimbursement of one pulse oximeter per family has been allowed under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to help fight Covid-19 in the country.

A pulse oximeter is a device that is used to monitor the amount of oxygen that is taken in the body.

The decision has been taken by Ministry of Defence (MoD), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DSEW) and will be subject to following conditions.

The ECHS beneficiaries who have been tested positive for COVID-19 infection are permitted to purchase one pulse oximeter per family. In other words, in case there are more than one COVID positive cases in a family of ECHS beneficiary, they can claim reimbursement only for one pulse oximeter

The reimbursement shall be claimed as per actual cost of pulse oximeter, subject to a ceiling of ₹ 1,200.

As per the latest numbers there have been a total of 7, 42,217 covid-19 cases in the country, out of which 2,64, 944 are currently active.

