Reimbursement of one pulse oximeter per family allowed under ECHS

Reimbursement of one pulse oximeter per family allowed under ECHS1 min read . 03:58 PM IST
A pulse oximeter is a device that is used to monitor the amount of oxygen that is taken in the body
Reimbursement of one pulse oximeter per family has been allowed under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to help fight Covid-19 in the country.
The decision has been taken by Ministry of Defence (MoD), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DSEW) and will be subject to following conditions.
As per the latest numbers there have been a total of 7, 42,217 covid-19 cases in the country, out of which 2,64, 944 are currently active.
