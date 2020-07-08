Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Reimbursement of one pulse oximeter per family allowed under ECHS
A medical worker (R) puts a pulse oximeter on a woman's finger to check her oxygen level during a door-to-door survey

Reimbursement of one pulse oximeter per family allowed under ECHS

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

A pulse oximeter is a device that is used to monitor the amount of oxygen that is taken in the body

Reimbursement of one pulse oximeter per family has been allowed under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to help fight Covid-19 in the country.

Reimbursement of one pulse oximeter per family has been allowed under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to help fight Covid-19 in the country.

A pulse oximeter is a device that is used to monitor the amount of oxygen that is taken in the body.

A pulse oximeter is a device that is used to monitor the amount of oxygen that is taken in the body.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The decision has been taken by Ministry of Defence (MoD), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DSEW) and will be subject to following conditions.

  • The ECHS beneficiaries who have been tested positive for COVID-19 infection are permitted to purchase one pulse oximeter per family. In other words, in case there are more than one COVID positive cases in a family of ECHS beneficiary, they can claim reimbursement only for one pulse oximeter
  • The reimbursement shall be claimed as per actual cost of pulse oximeter, subject to a ceiling of 1,200.

As per the latest numbers there have been a total of 7, 42,217 covid-19 cases in the country, out of which 2,64, 944 are currently active.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated