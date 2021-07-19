Reit yields at risk as office vacancies rise amid covid

“The distributions are linked to the rental income you generate; so, there will be a direct impact if your vacancies go up. Corporates are trying to keep costs low, and so they are willing to give up space till the time they take a call on going back to office," an analyst at a domestic broking firm said. “However, collection efficiency continues to be very high at 99% for Reits, which means existing tenants continue to pay rent entirely and rental rates haven’t fallen that much, so the impact is limited," he added on condition of anonymity. To be sure, while the second wave soured recovery for office properties, Reit managers believe things will turn around from October-December.