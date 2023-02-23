REITs and InvITs: Should investors sell these investment tools after recent taxation changes
The recent taxation changes made by government led to a substantial increase in the taxation for investors on the gains from Reits and Invits.
Real estate has been one of the favorite and most sought-after asset class for investment since decades. However, bent heavily towards the residential segment, the rise of products like Reits, Invits and fractional ownership led to emergence of strong retail investment into commercial real estate (CRE).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×