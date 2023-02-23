The recent taxation changes made by government led to a substantial increase in the taxation for investors on the gains from Reits and Invits. While presenting Union Budget 2023, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to tax a part of distributions by Reits and InvITs, classified as ‘repayment of loans’ (or return of capital) in the hands of unitholders, will be taxed as ‘other income’. As per the current system undertaken by the three existing REITs, the new taxation changes would levy an extra 60 -150 basis points of taxation on investors which is likely to discourage investor enthusiasm in the sector.