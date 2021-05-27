BENGALURU: Real estate investment trusts or Reits in India have faced a decline in overall portfolio vacancy levels by 4-6% due to continued work-from-home and the second wave leading to deferment of leasing decisions by occupiers.

Vacancy levels in offices may see a further rise in the first half of 2021-22, by an incremental 2-3%, though the trend may reverse in the latter half assuming vaccinations pick up accompanied by a gradual return to offices and a possible pick-up in international travel, said a new report by ICICI Securities Ltd.

In terms of performance, all the three office Reits – Embassy Office Parks, Mindspace Business Parks and Brookfield India – saw strong rental collections of over 99% in 2020-21 and were able to achieve double digit re-leasing along with contractual escalations.

“Indian Reits saw strong rental collections but a dampener was reduction in overall portfolio occupancy levels by 4-6% on like-to-like basis for Embassy and Mindspace REIT while Brookfield REIT retained flattish occupancy levels in second half of 2020-21. This was owing to exits by tenants for scheduled expiries and early exits as well," said Adhidev Chattopadhyay, analyst, ICICI Securities.

Brookfield India Reit, which listed on the stock exchange in February, achieved a resilient performance in 2020-21 with growth in operating lease rentals and good rental collections.

However, in FY21, of the 1.0 million sq ft of scheduled expiries, the Reit manager has achieved 54% renewals on term expiries while discussion on the balance expiries of 0.40 million sq ft has been postponed to 2021-22, ICICI Securities said.

As a result, the Brookfield India Reit now has 1.1 million sq ft of area expiring in 2021-22 (including FY21 rollover) of which the Reit manager is expecting to renew at least 40-50% of the area based on conservative estimates.

“In our view, the outcome of renewal discussions for FY22E will hinge on the trajectory of the second wave in India with an earlier than expected return to offices increasing the chances of renewals/new leasing while an extended WFH situation may lead to tenants giving up space and remains a key monitorable," the report said.

Despite the short-term disruption caused by the second wave, India’s long-term advantages as an office hub continues, due to its affordable real estate costs, availability of talent pool among other factors.

For Embassy Reit, ‘business as usual’ churn is expected in the current financial year, with 1.9 million sq ft upcoming (lease) expiries, comprising only 6% of the revenue, according to the report.

“…We also see a growing need to return back to offices as soon as the situation improves and as offices continue to be preferred places to work, providing an inclusive environment for employees to ideate, collaborate and optimize output. These are expected to lead to renewed demand for Grade A commercial real estate," Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace REIT said in May.

Embassy Office Parks REIT expects leasing sentiment to remain muted for a couple of quarters before picking up sometime in the latter half of 2021-22, with the second wave of covid-19 cases.

