1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2020, 10:16 PM IST PTI

  • On September 18, Air India Express flights were suspended for 24 hours by UAE for bringing two passengers with COVID-positive certificates
  • Special international passenger flights have been operating in the country under Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements

NEW DELHI : The COVID-negative test reports of passengers from four Indian laboratories should be rejected, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) told the Air India Express on Monday.

The laboratories are Suryam Lab in Jaipur, Microhealth Lab in the cities of Kerala, Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs (Private) Limited and Noble Diagnostic Centre in Delhi, the airline said on Twitter.

On September 18, Air India Express flights were suspended for 24 hours by the DCAA for bringing two passengers with COVID-positive certificates on August 28 and September 4.

According to rules in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), passengers travelling from India are required to bring original COVID-negative certificates from RT-PCR tests done within 96 hours prior to the journey.

The Air India Express tweeted, saying the regulatory authority in Dubai has recommended it to "reject the RT-PCR test reports from the following laboratories for passengers travelling to Dubai: Suryam Lab in Jaipur; Microhealth Lab in the cities of Kerala. Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs (P) Ltd in Delhi; Noble Diagnostic Centre in Delhi".

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to COVID-19.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in the country under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed with other countries since July.

The UAE is one of the 10 countries with which India has established bilateral air bubble pacts. Under such a pact, the airlines of both countries can operate international passenger flights with certain restrictions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

