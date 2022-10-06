Rejected as an official entry, RRR goes to Oscars in general category

RRR wasn't chosen as India's official entry to Oscars 2023. However, the hope for an Oscar nomination is still alive as the makers are pushing RRR in 14 categories under ‘For your consideration’ campaign
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
One of SS Rajamouli's most successful films RRR, which starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan wasn't selected as India's official Oscars 2023 submission. However, RRR is in the nomination race for an Oscar because the producers are promoting it in 14 categories as part of their "For your consideration (FYC)" campaign.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
One of SS Rajamouli's most successful films RRR, which starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan wasn't selected as India's official Oscars 2023 submission. However, RRR is in the nomination race for an Oscar because the producers are promoting it in 14 categories as part of their "For your consideration (FYC)" campaign.
After not being selected as the official entry, RRR's Oscar campaign was formally introduced last Friday with a massive screening at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
After not being selected as the official entry, RRR's Oscar campaign was formally introduced last Friday with a massive screening at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
RRR has been nominated 14 major categories including Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design and VFX, among others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
RRR has been nominated 14 major categories including Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design and VFX, among others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ajay Devgn will compete in the Best Supporting Actor category, while Alia Bhatt will compete in the Best Actress category. The song "Naatu Naatu" has been nominated for Best Original Song.
Ajay Devgn will compete in the Best Supporting Actor category, while Alia Bhatt will compete in the Best Actress category. The song "Naatu Naatu" has been nominated for Best Original Song.
A tweet regarding RRR's nomination was shared by Los Angeles Times reporter Jen Yamato.
A tweet regarding RRR's nomination was shared by Los Angeles Times reporter Jen Yamato.
The epic drama has received overwhelmingly positive reviews both in India and abroad, especially in the US, where notable actors and directors have flocked to their local theatres to see the movie.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The epic drama has received overwhelmingly positive reviews both in India and abroad, especially in the US, where notable actors and directors have flocked to their local theatres to see the movie.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The movieis currently receiving a tonne of love from Japan. Recently, Jr. NTR engaged with some Japanese media and shared a post about it on Twitter.
The actor had posted a picture of himself using a laptop while speaking with Japanese media. “Reliving the experience of RRR with the Japanese media. Thanks for all the love and admiration," he tweeted.
The actor had posted a picture of himself using a laptop while speaking with Japanese media. “Reliving the experience of RRR with the Japanese media. Thanks for all the love and admiration," he tweeted.
RRR was a huge box office hit in addition to receiving favourable reviews. The movie starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters, with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn making extended cameos.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
RRR was a huge box office hit in addition to receiving favourable reviews. The movie starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters, with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn making extended cameos.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian film industry was previously divided and pessimistic about the nation's chances at the Oscars as a result of the choice of the low-budget art-house Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ as the country's official entry to the Academy Awards.
The Indian film industry was previously divided and pessimistic about the nation's chances at the Oscars as a result of the choice of the low-budget art-house Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ as the country's official entry to the Academy Awards.
Industry insiders claimed that the West is much more enthralled by India's extravagantly staged, vibrant action spectacles with song and dance than by slow-burn movies.
Industry insiders claimed that the West is much more enthralled by India's extravagantly staged, vibrant action spectacles with song and dance than by slow-burn movies.