Rejection turns deadly: 20-year-old Bengaluru B Pharma student killed by stalker after refusing his advances

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old female college student was brutally killed near the railway tracks in Bengaluru on Thursday, 17 October.

The victim has been identified as Yamini Priya, a resident of Swatantra Palya in Bengaluru. She was pursuing B Pharma at a private college in Banashankari.

What happened? According to the police, Yamini was attacked while she was returning home. The accused, who allegedly arrived on a two-wheeler, slit her throat with a knife before fleeing away from the scene.

Babasab Nemagoud, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said: “Information was received about a woman's body being found near a railway track under Srirampura limits. On spot verification by our officials, it was found to be the body of a woman aged about 20 years with injuries on her face and neck.”

Citing a preliminary report, Nemagoud said that while she was returning from college, a miscreant attacked her and escaped. “We have registered a case based on a complaint from her relatives, and efforts are on to nab the culprit. Further investigations are underway,” the DCP added.

Nemagoud further said, “We have some information about the culprit. He is said to be a person from the same locality. Once he is secured, we will get more information. A detailed interrogation will be conducted after his arrest.”

The police suspect the assailant had been stalking the student for several days and had proposed to her. She allegedly turned down his advances, which might have angered him and led to the murder.

The police have formed several teams to trace and arrest the accused.

Bengaluru college student raped by junior on campus In a separate incident, a seventh-semester student at BMS College of Engineering in the Basavanagudi area, South Bengaluru, was allegedly raped by her junior inside a men's washroom on the campus.

The incident reportedly took place on 10 October, and the First Information Report (FIR) was filed on 15 October under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The victim delayed lodging the complaint as she was distressed and afraid, but later she informed her parents, who went to the police and filed a complaint, the police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Jeevan Gowda, a fifth-semester student. He was arrested by the Hanumanthanagar police on Wednesday.

Gowda is currently in judicial custody.

According to the FIR, the survivor arrived at college at 8.55 AM and told Jeevan she would meet him in the afternoon to collect some items. The accused allegedly asked to speak with her and repeatedly called her during the lunch break. When the victim went downstairs to meet him, he allegedly asked her to go to the seventh floor.

The police said that on the seventh floor, the accused assaulted her. She managed to enter the lift and go down to the sixth floor, where he allegedly cornered her inside a men's washroom and raped her.

During the assault, he reportedly locked the room and took her mobile phone into his pocket when she received a call from her friend. The incident is believed to have occurred between 1:30 PM and 1:50 PM on 10 October.