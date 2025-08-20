Rekha Gupta breaks silence on attack: Delhi CM says ‘Such attacks can never break my spirit or resolve to serve people’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has finally spoken out about the attack on her on Wednesday and said that such attacks can never break her spirit or resolve to serve people.

The attack on Rekha Gupta took place during a public hearing at her camp office in Civil Lines around 8.15 am on Wednesday. Her office described it as part of a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her”.

Police officials said the assault was serious and could have been life-threatening.

Here's what Rekha Gupta said: In a lengthy X post, Rekha Gupta said that the attack on her during the morning's public hearing was “not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people.”

“Such attacks can never break my spirit or my resolve to serve the people. Now, I will be among you with even more energy and dedication than before,” she said.

The CM also shared that she was in shock after the attack, but is feeling better now. “I request all my well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet me. I will soon be seen working among you again,” she said.

Gupta wrote that public hearings and the resolution of people's problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. “Your trust and support are my greatest strength. I express my heartfelt gratitude for your immense love, blessings, and good wishes,” she added.

About the accused The man who assaulted Rekha Gupta has a history of criminal activities and was earlier booked by Gujarat Police in five cases, including a knife attack, police said.

Police said the accused, Sakariya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), from Gujarat's Rajkot, was immediately detained after the incident, and his past record was verified.

"We got to know that he was previously booked in five different cases at Bhaktinagar police station in Gujarat," a source said.

He was earlier booked under sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means and causing grievous hurt, among others.

“We have registered an FIR under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions). Further probe is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

