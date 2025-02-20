Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in its first meeting. The Cabinet meeting took place hour after Rekha Gupta took charge as Chief Minister of Delhi.

“In the first Cabinet meeting, we decided to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme with ₹5 lakhs top-up in Delhi,” said Gupta, after chairing the meeting.

Gupta said that the previous AAP government did not allow the health scheme in the city, preventing the people from availing its benefits.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LIVE: She also announced tabling of 14 CAG reports in first House meeting of Delhi Assembly.

"It was our promise to implement the Ayushman Scheme and we have approved it," said Delhi minister Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

After taking charge of office at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said that not a single day will be wasted in realising our mission of a 'Viksit Delhi'.

The Chief Minister also assured that the government will fulfill the promises that they have made to the public.

Meanwhile, Gupta also allocated portfolios to her Cabinet ministers. She has kept Finance, Revenue, Women, and Child Development portfolios with her.

Parvesh Verma has been alloted PWD, water, legislative affairs, irrigation and flood control.

Earlier in the day, following Gupta's swearing-in as Delhi's ninth chief minister, she and her six cabinet ministers performed 'Yamuna Aarti' at Vasudev Ghat on Thursday evening.

Kapil Mishra, another key minister, underscored the significance of seeking divine blessings before embarking on governance. "With Maa Yamuna's blessings, we will implement our vision," he said.