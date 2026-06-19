Rekha Gupta govt doubles parking charges for 4 months, outlines other measures to combat Winter air pollution in Delhi

The Delhi government on Friday unveiled its “Proactive Winter Air Quality Management Framework”, introducing a series of measures aimed at reducing pollution during the winter months.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that parking fees at authorised parking facilities across Delhi will be doubled from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027 as part of efforts to curb pollution during the winter season and reduce reliance on private vehicles, according to PTI.

What are the other measures? The framework also includes measures such as staggered office hours, a prohibition on the open burning of garbage and biomass, and advance preparations to manage dust and regulate construction-related activities.

According to Gupta, these restrictions and arrangements are being announced well ahead of winter to give residents and stakeholders sufficient time to prepare and avoid disruptions once the season begins.

As part of the plan, commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be barred from entering the city between November and January.

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Gupta stated the framework also mandates that only vehicles carrying a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be permitted to purchase fuel at petrol stations across the capital.

Authorities have not yet specified the duration for which the fuel-sale restrictions will remain in effect.

Under the new rules, non-BS VI commercial vehicles from outside Delhi will be prohibited from entering the city from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027. However, the restrictions will not apply to CNG-powered vehicles, electric vehicles, emergency service vehicles, or those being used for official government purposes, Gupta said.

EV policy 2.0 likely to be approved by Delhi cabinet in upcoming meeting Meanwhile, Delhi's Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0 is expected to be presented before the Cabinet led by Gupta for approval next week, according to government officials.

The draft policy was released for public consultation in April to gather feedback from stakeholders. However, the question of whether hybrid vehicles should receive incentives under the new framework remains unresolved and is still under consideration, a senior government official said.

"The government wants to cover the hybrid vehicles under the subsidy scheme under the policy, but there is resistance from some quarters. It has, however, been noticed that subsidising hybrid vehicles has helped faster adoption of electric vehicles," the officer mentioned.

The draft policy proposes a 50% exemption on road tax for hybrid vehicles priced at up to ₹30 lakh.

Hybrid vehicles combine a traditional internal combustion engine with one or more electric motors powered by batteries. These batteries recharge automatically through the engine and regenerative braking technology, which recovers energy produced during braking.

The current Delhi EV policy has been extended until June 30. Referring to the need for a new framework, the official said, "The policy is likely to be extended further, and so the approval of the new EV Policy 2.0 is imperative."

Earlier in March, the Delhi government outlined the key features of EV Policy 2.0, which seeks to ensure that 95 per cent of all new vehicle registrations in the capital are electric by 2027.

According to the Transport Department, the proposed policy lays out a comprehensive strategy to speed up Delhi's shift towards electric mobility and reinforce its status as a frontrunner in EV adoption in India.

The draft policy envisages the gradual replacement of all CNG-powered auto-rickshaws, taxis, and light commercial vehicles with electric alternatives. It also includes the government's commitment to transitioning the entire public bus fleet to electric vehicles as part of efforts to build a cleaner and more sustainable transportation network.