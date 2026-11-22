Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to step up development work in Chandni Chowk, with a focus on easing traffic congestion, removing encroachments, improving sanitation and expanding public facilities while preserving the historic market's identity.

The directions came during a review meeting on Friday under the Indraprastha Virasat Punervikas Nigam (IVPN), where she asked departments to work together to address long-standing civic and infrastructure issues, according to ANI.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, local councillor Suman Gupta and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting. Issues such as traffic management, unauthorised vehicles, sanitation, public toilets and the condition of roads and footpaths were discussed.

More women's toilets, QR code-based complaint system Gupta directed officials to increase the number of toilets for women and introduce a QR code-based grievance redressal system to help visitors and traders register complaints. The market currently has 120 sanitation workers deployed across three shifts to maintain cleanliness throughout the day.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the condition of existing public facilities and directed officials to renovate all four public toilets in the area and install new fixtures. Damaged flooring and tiles will also reportedly be repaired or replaced.

Crackdown on encroachments, unauthorised vehicles Gupta instructed the Delhi Police, MCD and PWD to coordinate efforts to clear roads and footpaths of encroachments, ensuring smoother pedestrian movement and reducing congestion. She also called for limiting the number of rickshaws in Chandni Chowk and curbing the entry of unauthorised vehicles.

Flagging the congestion caused by buses near the Kashmere Gate ISBT flyover, the Chief Minister asked the Transport Department to accelerate the process of making Burari ISBT operational. In the interim, buses can use the terminal's designated surface parking area.

She also sought strict action and heavy fines against illegal buses operating near Old Delhi Railway Station.

Joint enforcement team to monitor traffic violations As part of efforts to improve traffic management, Gupta directed the formation of a joint enforcement team under the Transport Department, comprising officials from Delhi Police, Traffic Police and MCD.

The team will monitor unauthorised parking and the movement of goods through buses on Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, with the aim of reducing traffic disruptions in the area.

What is the plan for Chandni Chowk's infrastructure? The PWD is reportedly preparing a facility management plan covering road repairs, drain maintenance, cleaning, security and horticulture. The initiative is intended to improve the area's overall infrastructure and upkeep.

Work is also underway to improve the central green strip and other green spaces in Chandni Chowk., the report noted, Alongside repairs to damaged flooring and tiles, the renovation of all four existing public toilets forms part of the planned infrastructure upgrades.

Rekha Gupta stated Chandni Chowk is the heart of Delhi and stressed that its historical character must be protected even as the area becomes more organised and accessible.

She asked all departments to coordinate and resolve local issues without delay, identifying improved public facilities, cleanliness, women's safety and encroachment-free roads as key priorities.