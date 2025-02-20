Rekha Gupta takes charge as Delhi CM: Cabinet meet, Yamuna Aarti – What her day 1 looked like

Rekha Gupta, a first time MLA was sworn in the the Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday, 20 February. Along with CM Gupta (50), six newly elected MLAs -- Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh -- were administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.
Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Her ascension follows a decisive victory for the BJP, which secured 48 out of 70 seats in the recent assembly elections, ending a 27-year drought in governance for the party. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Ramlile Maidan in Delhi.
Rekha Gupta becomes the fourth woman to hold this esteemed position, following notable predecessors such as Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.
On her first day in office, Rekha Gupta convened a cabinet meeting to discuss the BJP's commitments to the people of Delhi. She represents the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency.
During this meeting, she emphasised her dedication to the mission of "Viksit Delhi" (Developed Delhi) and reiterated her promise to fulfil all electoral pledges made by her party during the campaign.
The cabinet meet included prominent figures such as Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra.
Following the cabinet meeting, Rekha Gupta participated in a symbolic Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat, reinforcing the BJP's focus on environmental issues, particularly concerning the pollution of the Yamuna River.
The Cabinet of the new government led by Rekha Gupta balances representation of all major communities that propelled the BJP to power in Delhi with a massive majority after over 26 years.
In the Delhi Assembly polls, BJP won 48 seats, with nine of its MLAs belonging to the Bania community. Rekha Gupta belongs to the community.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a third-time MLA from the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency who has been selected for the new Cabinet, is the Sikh face of the BJP in Delhi.
BJP has also won Hari Nagar and Jangpura which have a sizeable number of Sikh voters. Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely and Jangpura legislator Tarvinder Singh Marwah are the other Sikh MLAs of the BJP in Delhi.
The party also inducted two Purvanchalis -- Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh -- into the Cabinet.
The BJP's Jat face Parvesh Verma, who was a frontrunner for the chief minister's post, was also inducted into the new Cabinet and is expected to get major portfolios.
Senior leader and first-time MLA from Janakpuri seat Ashish Sood, who has been appointed a minister in the new government, is a well-known Punjabi leader of the party.