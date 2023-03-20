Rekha Jhunjhunwala joins Board of Trustees at SEFI2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 04:26 PM IST
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala will continue the philanthropy work that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had initiated with SEFI earlier
Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of late legendary stock market honcho, investor and philanthropist, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has joined the Sankara Eye Foundation, India (SEFI) as Board of Trustees. Rekha Jhunjhunwala will continue the philanthropy work that her husband had initiated with SEFI earlier. Her charitable initiatives include contribution towards healthcare and education and she has supported multiple organizations involved in these domains.
