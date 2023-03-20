Rekha Jhunjhunwala joins Board of Trustees at SEFI

“I would like to thank Chairman SV Balasubramaniam and Founder & Managing Trustee Dr RV Ramani for giving me an opportunity to serve the under-privileged as part of the Board of Trustees. As far back as 1977, Dr Ramani unveiled a Mission of working for the poor. I am happy to say that the Foundation has now established 13 eye hospitals in the country, committed to providing world class treatment to the needy. The Foundation has already undertaken 2.2 million (22 lakh) free surgeries so far and will continue to undertake 2.5 lakh free surgeries this year. There cannot be a better vision than this and I would like to wish SEFI and Dr Ramani, greater success, " Rekha Jhunjhunwala said.