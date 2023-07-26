Rel Retail, Jindal to bid for Future Ent1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:54 PM IST
The final date for submitting resolution plans is 24 August, instead of the 19 August deadline set earlier.
Mumbai: Reliance Retail Ventures, Jindal India Ltd and Donear Group-owned GBTL Ltd are eligible to submit resolution plans for Future Enterprises Ltd, as per the final list of prospective resolution applicants released by the resolution professional on Wednesday.
