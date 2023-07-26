Mumbai: Reliance Retail Ventures, Jindal India Ltd and Donear Group-owned GBTL Ltd are eligible to submit resolution plans for Future Enterprises Ltd, as per the final list of prospective resolution applicants released by the resolution professional on Wednesday.

The final date for submitting resolution plans is 24 August, instead of the 19 August deadline set earlier. This comes nearly five months after the debt-laden firm was admitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in February this year. Avil Menzes was appointed as the resolution professional (RP) for the company.

Foresight Innovations had moved NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against the company under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Under the code, Section 9 provides operational creditors the power to initiate corporate insolvency resolution process in an event of a default by companies. Foresight Innovations alleged that Future Enterprises defaulted on a payment of ₹1.58 crore.

Similarly, Retail Detailz India, another operational creditor, had also submitted a similar plea and claimed a default of ₹4.02 crore. Under the resolution process, the resolution professional has so far admitted claims worth ₹12,265 crore.

Moreover, the resolution professional had received claims of ₹2.58 crore from employees, of which it has admitted ₹2.24 crore. It also received statutory dues aggregating to ₹14.75 crore from tax authorities, an exchange filing by the company had said in June.