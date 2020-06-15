Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India not only shares a social, historical or cultural relation with neighboring Nepal but also a 'devotional' one, and added that the border-related concerns will be resolved through discussions between the two countries.

In a virtual Jansamvad rally for Uttarakhand, Rajnath Singh also asserted that the road built by India till Lipulekh Pass is very much in its territory,

Singh underscored the deep ties between the two countries, saying that "any number of fences can be put up beyond Dharchula but these relations can't be broken. The relation between India and Nepal is not an ordinary one but that of 'roti' and 'beti."

"Our rations are not only historical and cultural, but also spiritual, and India can never forget it," he said. "How can relations between India and Nepal break!"

Nepal's Parliament had on Saturday unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, laying claim over three strategically key areas along the border with it.

If the road built by India has caused any misunderstanding among the people of Nepal, then it will be sorted out through dialogue, the senior BJP leader said, asserting Indians could never have any bitterness about Nepal.

In his address, Singh said the Modi government had delivered on a host of promises like abrogation of Article 370 and prohibiting instant triple talaq.

Gap between politicians' promises and their work had caused a "crisis of credibility", but the Modi government has triumphed over it by delivering on the party's manifesto, he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via