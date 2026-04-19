Relationship with New Delhi strong: Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India as vessels attacked in Hormuz

Hours after a shooting incident was reported involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, on Sunday, emphasised the strength of India-Iran relations.

According to news agency ANI, Ilahi, who called for peace in the region, said, "Our relationship with India is very strong... India has benefited from the good relationship between Iran and India in getting their oil and tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The Prime Minister of India had very successful conversations with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and the EAM had several successful conversations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran."

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Ilahi noted that the relationship between the two countries is rooted in 5,000 years of history and added, "Iranians are connected to India by culture, civilisation, education, humanity, and philosophy. Our relationship is very strong and will continue to grow stronger."

Two Indian-flagged vessels attacked in Hormuz Ilahi's remarks came after two Indian-flagged vessels were shot at by Iranian gunboats in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. While no casualties were reported and the vessels were not damaged either, the two ships had to turn back after the incident, which occurred in the northeast of Oman.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement noted that following the incident, New Delhi summoned the Iranian ambassador and “conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.”

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Also Read | MEA summons Iran envoy after India- flagged tanker shot at near Hormuz

Commenting on the incident, Ilahi reiterated the relationship between the two countries, adding that he was unaware of the event, but hoped that it "will be okay and will be solved."

Ilahi calls for de-escalation in the war Calling for de-escalation in the war, Ilahi said that the Islamic Republic doesn't want this war and it only wants peace. He further expressed hope that the other side will also follow peace. Ilahi's word echoed President Masoud Pezeshkian's remarks. Earlier today, Pezeshkian claimed that Tehran isn't seeking war and is only acting in self-defence against the attack by the US and Israel, reiterating his country's commitment to peace and regional stability, Al Jazeera reported.

The Iranian President accused Washington and Tel Aviv of targeting civilian infrastructure, terming such actions violations of international law and evidence of double standards on human rights.

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Quoting Pezeshkian, news agency ISNA said, "We have not attacked any country, and in the current situation we do not intend to attack any party, and we are simply defending ourselves legitimately." He added, "It should not be suggested that Iran is seeking war. On the contrary, we are peace-loving, and what we are doing is legitimate self-defence. Just as every human being reacts to aggression, a nation also defends itself against attack.”

US demanded something else in Pakistan: Ilahi Commenting on the US-Iran negotiations, which occurred last week in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, Ilahi noted that the Islamic Republic handed over a 10-point plan to Washington, which was supposed to be the base of negotiations and was accepted by the US. He added that the US Vice President JD Vance-led delegation was supposed to come and negotiate based on the already presented plan; however, when they came to Pakistan and negotiations commenced, they started demanding something else. Ilahi said that the US refused to negotiate based on the previously presented plan, and as a result, the talks failed. According to him, "Iran has received some other proposal from the US, and maybe they will negotiate later. But up to now, there has been no achievement of that negotiation."

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The US and Iranian delegations met last week in Pakistan, and negotiations were held for over 21 hours; however, on April 12, it was reported that the talks failed, with both sides blaming each other for the failure to reach an agreement.



(With agency inputs)