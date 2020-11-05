Relaxing gathering limits may trigger surge in cases

The government’s decision to relax the cap on gatherings and congregations just as the winter settles in may trigger a surge in covid cases, public health experts have warned.

And prevention measures may be further compromised by the ongoing festival season in North India, and the arrival of the wedding season in various parts of the country.

Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Manipur have already shown an increase in the number of active covid cases, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday, warning that if people do not follow recommended behaviour, cases may rise further due to cold temperatures.

Kerala started seeing a surge in cases after Onam, West Bengal after Durga Puja and Delhi is seeing a rise ahead of Diwali and weddings. The total number of covid-19 cases reached 8.3 million and the toll rose to 124,287 on Wednesday. Over 76% of the new confirmed cases are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala and Delhi contributed the maximum with more than 6,000 cases each, followed by Maharashtra with over 4,000.

“Removing restrictions on large congregations of people just before winter will cause incalculable suffering over the next several months. If people gather in large groups it will result in super spreading events and covid-19 clusters all around the country. The virus needs us to spread, and these actions will facilitate its spread," said Dr Swapneil Parikh, an internist and clinical researcher based in Mumbai, co-author of a book The Coronavirus: What You Need to Know About the Global Pandemic.

“We should send out a clear message that people should avoid large groups, especially gathering together in enclosed poorly ventilated spaces. Avoid crowded places, close contact with others, closed spaces and prolonged time with others."

The home ministry on 16 October withdrew a cap of 100 people for social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations. Entertainment parks, schools, cinemas, multiplexes, and business to business (B2B) exhibitions were also be allowed to open.

Around 514 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 80% are concentrated in 10 states/UTs. Maharashtra reported the maximum single-day deaths (120). India’s case fatality Rate stands at 1.49%.

India’s active caseload stands at 533,787 today. Presently the active covid-19 cases comprise around 6.42% of the total positive cases of the country. About 16 states and Union territories have cases per million lower than the national average. Also, 21 states and UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday held a virtual meeting to review covid-19 preparedness and measures for ensuring covid-appropriate behaviour with Dr. K. Sudhakar, health and medical education minister, Karnataka and other senior officials of the state government.

