Relaxing gathering limits may trigger surge in cases

“Removing restrictions on large congregations of people just before winter will cause incalculable suffering over the next several months. If people gather in large groups it will result in super spreading events and covid-19 clusters all around the country. The virus needs us to spread, and these actions will facilitate its spread," said Dr Swapneil Parikh, an internist and clinical researcher based in Mumbai, co-author of a book The Coronavirus: What You Need to Know About the Global Pandemic.