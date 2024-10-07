‘Release list of things…’: RJD demands after BJP accuses Tejashwi Yadav of stealing sofas, ACs from Deputy CM bungalow

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making false allegations against its leader Tejashwi Yadavto manage media headlines. Slamming the saffron party, the RJD asked the state government to release a list of the things that were given to the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

“... The government should release a list of the things that were given. The BJP is in government and it should release the list... Everything would be clear... BJP is making false allegations and all they want to do is manage media headlines,” RJD MP Sudhakar Singh said.

“NIA's DSP was arrested for taking bribes in Bihar by the CBI. That DSP is the son-in-law of a former BJP MLA. But this is nowhere in the Bihari media. That DSP extorted hundreds of people in Bihar... He threatened people to prove a Naxali link if money was denied... This is how the government is being run in India...," the RJD MP added.

Earlier in the day, the Bihar BJP unit accused the RJD leader of stealing the government property from the official residence of the Deputy Chief Minister in Patna while vacating it two days ago.

Shatrudhan Kumar, the personal secretary to the current Deputy CM, Samrat Choudhary claimed that a sofa, plant pots, and air conditioners are among the missing items from the official bungalow.

"We are bringing to light how the Deputy Chief Minister's house has been robbed of its belongings. When Sushil Modi had shifted to this house, there were two hydraulic beds, there were sofa sets for guests and this was for everywhere to see, including the press. All those things are missing," Shatrughan Prasad, Personal Secretary of Samrat Chaudhary, told news agency IANS.

"More than 20 split ACs are missing. There is no computer or chair in the operating room. There is no fridge or RO in the kitchen. Lights have been snatched from the walls," he added.

Danish Iqbal, Bihar BJP spokesperson, supported these allegations. "We are not just making accusations; we have evidence on camera. Tejashwi should answer for this. It's reminiscent of Akhilesh Yadav's incident in UP," CNBCTV 18 quoted Iqbal as saying.