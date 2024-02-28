 Released convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Santhan, passes away | Mint
Released convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Santhan, passes away
Released convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Santhan, passes away

Santhan, a convict released in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, passed away on February 28 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, according to hospital officials.

Santhan, a convict released in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, passed away on February 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, according to hospital officials.

Published: 28 Feb 2024, 09:28 AM IST
