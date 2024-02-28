Released convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Santhan, passes away

Santhan, a convict released in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, passed away on February 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, according to hospital officials.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!