Released convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Santhan, passes away
BREAKING NEWS

Released convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Santhan, passes away

Livemint

Santhan, a convict released in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, passed away on February 28 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, according to hospital officials.

Mint Image

Santhan, a convict released in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, passed away on February 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, according to hospital officials.

