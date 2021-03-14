This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >Relevance of business confidence index in revival story
Relevance of business confidence index in revival story
2 min read.10:35 PM ISTJagadish Shettigar,Pooja Misra
A business confidence index (BCI) is an indicator of the business sentiments prevalent across the industry. This index can be used to anticipate turning points in economic activity and growth in output levels in the country. Mint explains:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A business confidence index (BCI) is an indicator of the business sentiments prevalent across the industry. This index can be used to anticipate turning points in economic activity and growth in output levels in the country. Mint explains: