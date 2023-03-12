Reliance Capital Insolvency Case: Torrent likely to mention plea on Monday

Reliance Capital Insolvency Case: Torrent likely to mention plea on Monday1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 06:40 PM IST
- The Torrent Group is expected to raise its plea before the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday for urgent hearing, as the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the insolvent Reliance Capital Ltd is scheduled to hold the second round of bidding on that date.
The Torrent Group is expected to raise its plea before the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday for an urgent hearing, as the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the insolvent Reliance Capital Ltd is scheduled to hold the second round of bidding on that date.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×