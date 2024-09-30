Reliance Foundation honours Olympic, Paralympic medallists: Check photos of Nita Ambani, Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, etc

Reliance Foundation honours Olympic, Paralympic medallists: Check photos of Nita Ambani, Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, etc Reliance Foundation's Neeta Ambani honours Olympic, Paralympic medallists at ‘United in Triumph’

Livemint
Updated30 Sep 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Reliance Foundation's Founder Chairperson Nita Ambani with Indian Olympic and Paralympic winners at United in Triumph on Sunday,
Reliance Foundation’s Founder Chairperson Nita Ambani with Indian Olympic and Paralympic winners at United in Triumph on Sunday,

Nita Ambani, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), honoured Olympic and Paralympic players at the ‘United in Triumph’ event on Sunday. Neeraj Chopra, Navdeep Singh, Mona Aggarwal, Manu Bhaker, and several other players attended the function organised by Reliance Foundation at the Ambani family's residence, Antilia.

The event was dedicated to the stellar performance of the Olympic and Paralympic players at the international sports event. The evening honoured the unifying spirit of sports by bringing nearly 140 Olympians and Paralympians for the first time under one roof, reported ANI.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra aims for bigger returns post silver medal in Paris Olympics

Athletes who joined ‘United in Triumph’

Apart from the athletes and para-athletes who won at the recently concluded Olympic and Paralympics, the event was also attended by many other decorated players, including Murlikant Petkar (India's first-ever Paralympic Gold medallist), and Devendra Jhajharia (the first Indian to win two Paralympic Golds and President of the Paralympic Committee of India), Deepa Malik, Sania Mirza, Karnam Malleswari, Pullela Gopichand, and Harbhajan Singh.

Also Read | Manu Bhaker reacts to social media memes; India’s Olympic champion says…

Sumit Antil, Nitesh Kumar, Harvinder Singh, Dharambir Nain, Navdeep Singh, and Praveen Kumar, etc also attended the event.

Former India stalwart goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, along with his family, arrived at Antillia for the event. Para-shuttlers Suhas Yathiraj and Nitesh Kumar, who clinched medals at the Paris Paralympics, also graced the event.

Also Read | How technology lends a helping hand to amazing Paralympians

"It's a very special evening. For the first time, India's Paris Olympians and Para-Olympians are gathering on the same platform. We are so proud of them, all Indians are proud of every one of them. Today, we are going to honour them and show them the love and respect that we have for them. On behalf of the Reliance Foundation, we wish that 'United We Triumph' can become a movement," Nita Ambani said during the event.

Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aryan also attended the event

In addition to athletes, Bollywood stars Kartik Aryan and Ranveer Singh also joined the event, which was an initiative by Nita Ambani to bring together Olympians and Paralympians on a single platform for the first time.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaReliance Foundation honours Olympic, Paralympic medallists: Check photos of Nita Ambani, Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, etc

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    169.20
    11:09 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    2.7 (1.62%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    362.95
    11:09 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    -4.35 (-1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    438.25
    11:09 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    0.7 (0.16%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    134.20
    11:09 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    -1.7 (-1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial share price

    150.60
    11:03 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    7.85 (5.5%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,552.00
    11:03 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    366.35 (5.1%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,299.00
    11:03 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    96.1 (4.36%)

    NMDC share price

    244.60
    11:03 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    9.5 (4.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.