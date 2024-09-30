Nita Ambani, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), honoured Olympic and Paralympic players at the ‘United in Triumph’ event on Sunday. Neeraj Chopra, Navdeep Singh, Mona Aggarwal, Manu Bhaker, and several other players attended the function organised by Reliance Foundation at the Ambani family's residence, Antilia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event was dedicated to the stellar performance of the Olympic and Paralympic players at the international sports event. The evening honoured the unifying spirit of sports by bringing nearly 140 Olympians and Paralympians for the first time under one roof, reported ANI.

Athletes who joined 'United in Triumph' Apart from the athletes and para-athletes who won at the recently concluded Olympic and Paralympics, the event was also attended by many other decorated players, including Murlikant Petkar (India's first-ever Paralympic Gold medallist), and Devendra Jhajharia (the first Indian to win two Paralympic Golds and President of the Paralympic Committee of India), Deepa Malik, Sania Mirza, Karnam Malleswari, Pullela Gopichand, and Harbhajan Singh.

Sumit Antil, Nitesh Kumar, Harvinder Singh, Dharambir Nain, Navdeep Singh, and Praveen Kumar, etc also attended the event.

Former India stalwart goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, along with his family, arrived at Antillia for the event. Para-shuttlers Suhas Yathiraj and Nitesh Kumar, who clinched medals at the Paris Paralympics, also graced the event.

"It's a very special evening. For the first time, India's Paris Olympians and Para-Olympians are gathering on the same platform. We are so proud of them, all Indians are proud of every one of them. Today, we are going to honour them and show them the love and respect that we have for them. On behalf of the Reliance Foundation, we wish that 'United We Triumph' can become a movement," Nita Ambani said during the event.