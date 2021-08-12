Reliance Foundation has provided 2.5 lakh free Covid vaccine doses to the Kerala government. The vaccines were formally handed over to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The chief minister thanked Reliance Foundation's gesture and said that this would undoubtedly strengthen the state's vaccination drive.

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani said that mass vaccination is the most effective way to protect people from the virus. "We rolled out Mission Vaccine Suraksha, for free vaccinations across the country. With these 2.5 lakh free vaccination doses, Reliance Foundation reaffirms its support to the people of Kerala in this hour of need. Together we will rise above this challenge, and emerge as a stronger nation," she said.

The Covid vaccines arrived in Kochi on Thursday and were handed over to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation. Ernakulam District Collector Jaffer Malik received the vaccines on behalf of the Kerala Government. The vaccines will be distributed and administered through the Kerala Health Department, Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

This is not the first time Reliance Foundation has extended help to the people of Kerala. During the 2018 floods, the Foundation contributed ₹21 crore towards the CM's Relief Fund, set up relief camps in Alappuzha and assisted in flood relief; distributed apparel, footwear and dry grocery worth close to Rs50 crore besides medical assistance.

In 2019, Reliance donated ₹5 crore towards the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, helping the flood and landslide affected victims to rebuild their lives including infrastructure restoration in several locations

Ever since the pandemic struck, Reliance has taken multiple initiatives in many states to help people in times of crisis. It provided medical oxygen free of cost to thousands of people, set up Covid-care beds and facilities, distributed over one crore masks and awareness messages for safety.

Over 10 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been administered to employees, family members and dependents across Reliance. Till date, over 98 per cent of all eligible employees have been covered with at least one dose of Covid vaccine, Reliance Foundation said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.