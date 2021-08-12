Reliance Foundation provides 2.5 lakh Covid vaccine doses free to Kerala

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani said that mass vaccination is the most effective way to protect people from the virus. "We rolled out Mission Vaccine Suraksha, for free vaccinations across the country. With these 2.5 lakh free vaccination doses, Reliance Foundation reaffirms its support to the people of Kerala in this hour of need. Together we will rise above this challenge, and emerge as a stronger nation," she said.

