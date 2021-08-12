Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Reliance Foundation provides 2.5 lakh free covid vaccines to Kerala government

Reliance Foundation provides 2.5 lakh free covid vaccines to Kerala government

As part of Mission Vaccine Suraksha, over 10 lakh covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to employees, family members and dependents across Reliance.
1 min read . 05:59 PM IST Livemint

  • Reliance Foundation has over the past year, provided medical oxygen free of cost to meet the need of one lakh patients, set up over 2000 covid-care beds, provided over 7.5 crore meals to vulnerable communities and is distributing over one crore masks and awareness messages for safety

Mumbai: Reliance Foundation has provided 2.5 lakh free covid-19 vaccine doses to boost the vaccination initiatives of the Government of Kerala, the foundation said today.

“Mass vaccination is the most effective way to protect people from the virus. We rolled out Mission Vaccine Suraksha, for free vaccinations across the country. With these 2.5 lakh free vaccination doses, Reliance Foundation reaffirms its support to the people of Kerala in this hour of need," said Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

In the battle against covid-19, Reliance Foundation has been at the forefront to support the nation spearheaded by Smt Nita Ambani. A multi-pronged response across the country has ranged from testing to healthcare, medical oxygen to free meals and masks to vulnerable communities. These include:

Reliance Foundation has over the past year, provided medical oxygen free of cost to meet the need of one lakh patients, on a daily basis, set up over 2000 covid-care beds and facilities supported across the country, provided over 7.5 crore meals to vulnerable communities affected by the pandemic and is distributing over one crore masks and awareness messages for safety.

As part of Mission Vaccine Suraksha, over 10 lakh covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to employees, family members and dependents across Reliance.

Till date, over 98% of all eligible employees have been covered with at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine.

