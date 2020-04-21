New Delhi: By providing three crore meals Reliance Foundation's meal distribution programme 'Mission Anna Seva' is set to be the largest initiative globally by a corporate foundation. Over two crore meals have already been distributed in 16 states and one union territory.

In response to the massive humanitarian crisis caused by the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, Reliance Foundation has scaled up the programme to feed the marginalised and under-resourced communities across India.

Mission Anna Seva is set to become the largest meal distribution programme ever undertaken by a corporate foundation anywhere globally.

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has already distributed over 2 crore meals in 68 districts across 16 states and one union territory.

The beneficiaries of the programme include daily wage earners, slum dwellers, urban service providers, factory workers, and residents of old-age homes and orphanages.

In a letter to two lakh-plus Reliance colleagues early Monday, Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani said, “COVID-19 is an unprecedented pandemic for the world, India and humanity. As India enters an extended period of lockdown, our hearts go out to all those Indians who depend on daily wages for their next meal. They too are members of our parivar — our own Bharat Parivar. That is why, at Reliance Foundation, we have launched Mission Anna Seva – our pledges.

Under the programme, Reliance Foundation is providing cooked meals, ready-to-eat food packets and dry ration kits to families and bulk ration to community kitchens. It is also providing meals to frontline workers such as junior medical staff, police personnel and security forces. At some locations, Reliance Foundation is also distributing food tokens that could be redeemed at Reliance Retail outlets, such as Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart Superstore, Reliance Smart Point, and Sahakari Bhandar.