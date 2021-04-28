Reliance Foundation will set up a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital with oxygen facility at Jamnagar in Gujarat. The non-profit making foundation, affiliated with Reliance Industries (RIL), has promised to provide all services free of cost at the Jamnagar Covid care facility.

"Reliance Foundation is setting up a 1000-bedded hospital with Oxygen for COVID patients in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The first phase of 400 beds will be ready within a week, and the other 600 beds in another week. The hospital will provide quality care free of cost" Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation said.

In a response to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's request, recently RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had directed the company officials to build a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital with oxygen in Jamnagar.

Ambani had informed the chief minister that by the next Sunday, a 400-bed hospital with oxygen facility will be started by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar After that, the company will scale up its capacity to 1,000 beds in a week or so, he added.

The RIL said it will provide ancillary facilities and other equipment, which will serve the COVID-19 patients from Jamnagar and other adjoining districts in the state's Saurashtra region.

Gujarat registered 14,120 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 5,38,845. The state also reported the highest single-day fatalities at 174 on Wednesday. Gujarat's overall fatalities stand at 6,830. The state currently has 1,33,191 active cases, of which 421 patients are critical. While the number of recovered cases rose to 3,98,824.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.