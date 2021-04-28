Reliance Foundation to set up 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat

"Reliance Foundation is setting up a 1000-bedded hospital with Oxygen for COVID patients in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The first phase of 400 beds will be ready within a week, and the other 600 beds in another week. The hospital will provide quality care free of cost" Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation said.

