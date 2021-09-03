Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Reliance gets DCGI nod to conduct phase-I clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine

Reliance gets DCGI nod to conduct phase-I clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine

Premium
A woman is injected with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
1 min read . 10:22 PM IST Payal Banerjee, PTI

The phase-I clinical trial will be conducted to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the SARS-CoV-2 recombinant protein subunit vaccine in healthy volunteers according to protocol

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday granted permission to the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Life Sciences to conduct phase-I clinical trial of its indigenous Covid-19 vaccine with certain conditions, sources said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday granted permission to the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Life Sciences to conduct phase-I clinical trial of its indigenous Covid-19 vaccine with certain conditions, sources said.

The phase-I clinical trial will be conducted to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the SARS-CoV-2 recombinant protein subunit vaccine in healthy volunteers according to protocol, they said.

The phase-I clinical trial will be conducted to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the SARS-CoV-2 recombinant protein subunit vaccine in healthy volunteers according to protocol, they said.

The firm is required to submit the revised clinical trial protocol for immunogenicity to be assessed on Day 42, instead of Day 14, as recommended by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, a source said, citing the conditions set for the trial.

The firm is required to submit the revised clinical trial protocol for immunogenicity to be assessed on Day 42, instead of Day 14, as recommended by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, a source said, citing the conditions set for the trial.

The DCGI gave the permission based on the recommendations given by the SEC which deliberated on the company's application on August 26.

The DCGI gave the permission based on the recommendations given by the SEC which deliberated on the company's application on August 26.

The trials will be conducted at eight sites in Maharashtra.

The trials will be conducted at eight sites in Maharashtra.

India's drug regulator has so far issued emergency use authorisation to six COVID-19 vaccines -- Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Russian-made Sputnik V and the two made by US firms Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

India's drug regulator has so far issued emergency use authorisation to six COVID-19 vaccines -- Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Russian-made Sputnik V and the two made by US firms Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!