Reliance group's Tony Jesudasan passes away at 71
- Jesudasan had reportedly suffered a heart attack just as he took a flight from Bhopal earlier February
At 71, Tony Jesudasan – a key lieutenant of Anil Ambani's Reliance group and one of the finest corporate communications and corporate affairs professionals – passed away today morning. Jesudasan is survived by wife Parul Sharma and daughter Preetika.
