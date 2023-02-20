At 71, Tony Jesudasan – a key lieutenant of Anil Ambani's Reliance group and one of the finest corporate communications and corporate affairs professionals – passed away today morning. Jesudasan is survived by wife Parul Sharma and daughter Preetika.

Jesudasan had reportedly suffered a heart attack just as he took a flight from Bhopal early February.

The 71-year-old was rushed to Delhi's Fortis Hospital on arrival, where he underwent angioplasty. Jesudasan was then shifted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

Jesudasan, who was the group president for corporate communications and corporate affairs of R-ADAG, continued to be in critical care till his passing away at around 5 am today, according to a PTI report.

Jesudasan, also known as TJ, turned 71 while he was at the Fortis Hospital in the national capital.

An MBA from FMS, Delhi, Jesudasan was invited by Dhirubhai Ambani to join the then undivided Reliance back in 1990.

Post Dhirubhai's death, Jesudasan chose to join the younger sibling when brothers Mukesh and Anil split. He remained Anil Ambani's trusted lieutenant in Delhi and was his chief troubleshooter.

He had the rare ability to think and function calmly under great pressure and had longstanding relationships across the political spectrum, businesspersons and with the press.

With agency inputs